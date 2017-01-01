Turn your Google Analytics data
into insights using A.I.

Demographics

43% of /blog/* readers were males aged 25-34, however, they only contributed to 6% of leads. Target females aged 35-44 instead.

Acquisition

Reallocating $5,150 from Adwords CampaignA to Facebook CampaignB would increase your revenue by $35,024.

Trends

Last July, Blue Shirt saw a 32% increase in sales. Consider promoting these or similar items this July.

Analytics, automated from start to finish.

Stop wasting time and money on ineffective marketing. Know exactly which strategy is working and which is not.
Effortless Setup

Connect your Google Analytics and get a report in less than 30 seconds.

Marketing Data Integration

No more manually uploading data. Easily connect Adwords, Facebook Ads & Twitter Ads.

Insights & Reporting

PaveAI analyzes your data, showing what’s working and how to improve.

Customized to your goals, effortlessly.

PaveAI takes into account of your goals, whether it’s to increase revenue on an e-commerce site or engagement on a blog, and personalizes your report for you.

Machine Intelligence.
Data-driven results.

Our data science algorithm looks at 16+ million possible combinations to identify the most important insights across all marketing channels. Get data-driven recommendations on exactly how to increase your ROI.

PaveAI works with any website that supports Google Analytics, including platforms like

Our users love us.

"PaveAI has allowed me to focus on my content. I don’t have to worry about customizing my analytics anymore, and their recommendations have helped me reach the right audience."

Amanda Wood

Ways We Work

"[PaveAI] doesn’t just present the data in a nicer, easier to read format, it also returns some pretty darn interesting insights."

Raymond Camden

Developer Advocate for IBM

"...none of [the other software] were providing either our clients the overview they needed nor providing us the insights we needed to make adjustments. PaveAI does both!"

Douglas Karr

MarTech

Business Plans

Starter

$39

per mo

SMB

$79

per mo

Enterprise

$179

per mo

Custom

Contact Us

Monthly Sessions per site

10k

100k

1m

Unlimited

Integrations

e.g. Adwords, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads, etc

1

3

Unlimited

Unlimited

Custom Goals

E-commerce Integrations

AI Insights

Billed annually or
$49 month-to-month

Billed annually or
$99 month-to-month

Billed annually or
$199 month-to-month

Agency Plans

Focus on what you’re great at and leave the analytics to us. Our reports can be customized and white-labelled to highlight the results of your work.
If you spend more than an hour a month doing analytics and writing a report, get your return back within the hour.
See how one partner used PaveAI to double their client retention: Aars | Wells
Request a demo or email us at .